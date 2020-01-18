Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.86. 1,233,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,016. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

