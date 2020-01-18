Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

