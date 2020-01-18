Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,069 Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 127,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Novan by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 66,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of NOVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 395,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,661. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.06. Novan Inc has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

