Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

GLOB stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, reaching $119.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

