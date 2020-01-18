Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,956,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,735. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

