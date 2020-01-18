Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.36 ($36.47).

VIV stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching €25.21 ($29.31). 2,109,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.40 and a 200-day moving average of €25.10. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

