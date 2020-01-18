VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

