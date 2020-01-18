Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 270,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,258. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $679.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock worth $397,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

