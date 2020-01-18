vSlice (VSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44,240.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. vSlice has a total market cap of $44,240.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, vSlice has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.71 or 0.02815403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00200575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00136062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

