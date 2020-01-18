WABnetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $100,827.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $100,827.00 and approximately $14,075.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.02772756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00198543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00131402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

