Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 939 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,810.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $106.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.52.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.