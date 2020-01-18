We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 616,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $379.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $262.77 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.38. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

