We Are One Seven LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.