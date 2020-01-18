We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

NYSE QUOT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.08.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $122,321.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock worth $301,771. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

