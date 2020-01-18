Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 477 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 57.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.