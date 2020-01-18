Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $843,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

