Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.53% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.19. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a PE ratio of 71.83 and a beta of -0.06.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

