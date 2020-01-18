Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,816 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 8.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 37.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 65,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 13.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $12.98 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

