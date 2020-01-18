Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $390,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CSX by 198.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus set a $82.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

