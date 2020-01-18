Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 16,753 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.41% of First Defiance Financial worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $615.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

