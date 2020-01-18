Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.49% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

