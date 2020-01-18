Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 55.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

