Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.84 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $50,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,965,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,281,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

