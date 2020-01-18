Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $8.41 Million Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.35% of Independent Bank Group worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

