Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,080 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

