Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,610 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.07% of First of Long Island worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First of Long Island news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

FLIC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $660.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. First of Long Island Corp has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

