Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HAS. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.71.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. 1,152,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

