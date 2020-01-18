Wells Fargo & Co Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $240.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $193.35 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.73, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,287 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

