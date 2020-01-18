West Coast Financial LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $91,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,021,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,382 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Omnicell stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $92.59.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

