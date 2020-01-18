Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 124.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,762,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

