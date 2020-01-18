Wild Beast Block (WBB) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $4,368.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00665905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007916 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com . Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

