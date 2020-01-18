Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.20. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit