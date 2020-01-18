Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.20. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Windtree Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a negative net margin of 3,548.97%.

About Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

