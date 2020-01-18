WINk (WIN) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and $3.00 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

