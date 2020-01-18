Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 761,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,414,062 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 18,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,096,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,210 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 632,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 615,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

