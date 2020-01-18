Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,055,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 756.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 948,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

