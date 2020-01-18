Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

