Workspace Group’s (WKP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,162.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 991.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

