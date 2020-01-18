WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.80). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 986.08. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for WPP (LON:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit