WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,125 ($14.80). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.57) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,118.67 ($14.72).

WPP opened at GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 986.08. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 791 ($10.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 4,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.94), for a total value of £47,605.92 ($62,622.89).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

