Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,905. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $66.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

