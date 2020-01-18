XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

XOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 56,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,542. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.23. XOMA has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that XOMA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,210,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

