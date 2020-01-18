Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.58). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. 149,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,980. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $120,040.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $741,720. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

