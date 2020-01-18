Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Yandex stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

