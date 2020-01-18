Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.
Yandex stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
