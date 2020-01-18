YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.