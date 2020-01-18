YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth about $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $54.30 price objective on shares of Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. 3,327,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,003. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.80 earnings per share. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

