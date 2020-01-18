YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 691 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 94,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 571,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 851,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,083. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.01.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

