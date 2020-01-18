Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $35.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AAON an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 129,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,832. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 931.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

