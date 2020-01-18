Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. 2,685,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

