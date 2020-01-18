Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Chegg posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

CHGG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.33. 2,066,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. Chegg has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 481.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Chegg news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,652,097.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,542,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,713,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $44,603,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

