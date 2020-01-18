Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post sales of $208.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.51 million and the highest is $209.64 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $200.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $815.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $814.63 million to $816.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $857.39 million, with estimates ranging from $842.13 million to $871.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCRN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,754. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $395.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

