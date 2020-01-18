Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

FITB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. 5,230,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

