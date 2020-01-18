Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. ONEOK reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 131.65%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $51,047,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

